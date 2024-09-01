MP: Murder accused found dead in lock-up in Morena district, 3 cops suspended

Morena, Sep 1 (PTI) Three cops were suspended after a murder accused was found hanging in the lock-up of a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday morning, officials said.

Seniors were alerted after the body of Balkrishna Jatav, alias Sunny, was found hanging from a cloth tied to a window inside the lock-up of the Civil Lines police station around 5.30 am, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

He said that Sunny, originally from Gwalior, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law whose body was found near a channel in the district last December.

However, Sunny’s family have contested the time of his arrest claiming that he had been taken into custody four days ago.

After visiting the spot, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh suspended the police station in-charge and inspector Rambabu Yadav, and a head constable and a constable over the custodial death, Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Thakur said.

The ASP said prima facie it appears that Sunny died by suicide.

Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed around the police station after Sunny’s family and acquaintances started a protest alleging foul play over his death. PTI COR LAL NR