MP: Murder accused held after encounter with police in Gwalior

Gwalior, Aug 2 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with a woman's murder was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday, a senior official said.

The accused, Akash Jadon, sustained injuries in the firing in the wee hours of the day and has been admitted at the government medical college and hospital, Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmaveer Singh said.

The police had received a tip-off about Jadon's whereabouts, and they chased his motorcycle on the Shivpuri Link Road in the Kampoo police station area, he said.

Even as the police team came after him, the accused stopped his motorcycle near a railway track, opened fire at them, and got injured in the retaliatory fire, he said.

The accused will be interrogated once he recovers, he added.

Morena residents Akash and Shubam Jadon were involved in the murder of Anita Gupta a few days ago, the SP said.

The duo allegedly shot and killed Gupta at her home on July 29, another official said.

While Shubam was arrested earlier, the main accused, Akash, had been absconding, he said.