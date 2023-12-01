MP-NADDA-TEMPLE

BJP chief Nadda seeks divine blessings in MP ahead of poll results of five states Datia (MP), Dec 1 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Friday offered prayers at the famous Pitambara Peeth in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

His visit comes a day after most exit polls put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and gave it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that it was advantage Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly were held in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Pitambara Peeth temple is known for goddesses Bagulamukhi and Dhumavati. Apart from a large number of regular devotees, the temple is also visited by politicians.

Nadda came to Datia from Gwalior in the evening and visited the temple where he offered prayers. He also took part in 'anushthan' (religious ritual), a priest said.

In Gwalior, the BJP chief visited the Jai Vilas Palace of the royal Scindia family along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. PTI COR LAL MAS NP