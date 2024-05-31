MP nursing colleges scam: HC directs for reinspection of 169 institutes that got CBI's clean chit

Jabalpur, May 31 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has called for the reinspection of 169 nursing colleges, which were given a clean chit by the CBI in the scam case, in light of two officers of the probe agency being caught allegedly taking bribes from institutions for favourable reports.

The high court on Thursday also directed a committee headed by a retired high court judge to visit nursing colleges and hospitals with deficient infrastructure to assess the ground reality and submit its findings.

The CBI is probing the scam pertaining to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

The central agency arrested two of its officers for allegedly taking bribes from institutes to give favourable reports after inspection.

The court on Thursday gave the direction while hearing an application moved by the petitioner, the Law Students' Association, seeking a fresh inquiry into the clean chit given to 169 nursing colleges, citing that recently two officers of the central agency were caught taking bribes from colleges.

"After mulling over the unfortunate phenomena of greasing the palms of some of the CBI officials by some of the colleges, essentially the earlier report of the CBI has come under the clouds of suspicion, and such report, in the existing situation, cannot be green-signalled," a division bench of Justices Sanjay Dwivedi and AK Paliwal observed.

The bench directed the inspection of 169 colleges, which got a clean chit and said one judicial officer should be part of the CBI team.

"The CBI team will be accompanied by the registrar of district courts of the respective district where the inspection is to be conducted, for which the principal district judge of the district where the college is situated shall accord permission," the court stated in its order.

Videography will also be done during the inspection so that the court can ascertain the veracity of the report, it said.

The CBI must initiate the inspections immediately and conclude them within three months, the court said.

The petitioner's counsel, Vishal Baghel, submitted that the probe agency's report can't be relied on.

He also sought direction that the inspections be monitored by the court.

The court also observed that colleges that claim to have removed deficiencies pointed out by the CBI in its earlier report need to satisfy the three-member committee constituted earlier.

"Nursing education is not possible without practical education and learning," the bench said.

"Therefore, we direct the committee appointed by us under the chairmanship of retired Justice R K Shrivastava to examine the entire spectrum of practical training of nursing students from linkages for practical training with hospitals till assessment of learning," the bench said.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing on July 15.

The National Students' Union of India's Madhya Pradesh coordinator, Ravi Parmar, who is also a whistleblower in the case, said that after the HC asked the CBI to probe into the functioning of nursing colleges in April last year, it inspected 308 such institutes.

The probe agency furnished its report to the court in January, stating that it found 169 colleges suited to function, while 73 colleges lacked infrastructure and 66 were unsuited, he said. PTI COR LAL ARU