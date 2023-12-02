MP: On eve of counting of votes, Nadda prays at Shanishchara temple in Morena

Morena, Dec 2 (PTI) On the eve of counting of votes of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday prayed at the Shanishchara Temple in the state's Morena district.

Nadda offered prayers amid chanting of mantras by priests in the Shanishchara Temple, located some 40 kilometres from Gwalior. He was accompanied by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other BJP leaders.

Nadda, who turned 63 on Saturday, had on Friday visited the renowned Pitambara Peeth in Datia district and taken part in a special ritual organised for his party's victory in the Assembly polls.

Most exit polls telecast by news channels on November 30 have given the BJP and edge over the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for the 230-member MP Assembly was held on November 17, while results will be declared on Sunday. PTI ADU BNM BNM