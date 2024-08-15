MP: One dead, 6 injured in pile-up on Mumbai-Agra highway

Indore, Aug 15 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Thursday, police said.

The brakes of a wheat-laden truck failed while negotiating a slope in Ganesh Ghat on the Agra-Mumbai national highway, said an official.

The truck hit the rear side of a container vehicle, and both caught fire.

The container vehicle then hit six cars and a bus ahead, said inspector Pankaj Tiwari of Maheshwar police station.

While the fire was put out, seven injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Indore.

One of them, bus passenger Riya Jadhav (18), succumbed to her injuries.

Jadhav had stuck her head out of a window to vomit when she sustained fatal injuries, the police official said.

The stretch of the highway where the pile-up took place is known to be accident-prone and called a "black spot," inspector Tiwari said.