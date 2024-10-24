MP: Panchayat official caught taking bribe for releasing PMAY funds

Ujjain, Oct 24 (PTI) A panchayat employee was allegedly caught on Thursday while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 for releasing funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Police received a complaint that Radheshyam Prajapat, an employment assistant with the Ajaypur Janpad Panchayat, had demanded Rs 10,000 from Raju Lal Ahirwal for releasing the second installment of PMAY funds, said a Lokayukta police official.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basant Shrivastava laid a trap and caught Prajapat red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000, he said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI COR MAS KRK