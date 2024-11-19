MP: Passenger arrested with fake passport at Indore airport

Indore: A passenger who travelled to Madhya Pradesh's Indore from Sharjah was arrested for alleged possession of a fake Indian passport, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena said the police recovered two Indian passports from the accused, who arrived in Indore from Sharjah (UAE) on Sunday night.

Officers posted at the arrival check post at the airport got suspicious and handed him over to the police, he said.

Meena said, "In one of the passports, the man was identified as Mohammad Kalam Kabadi, while in the other passport, his name is Mohammad Kalam Raeen. His date of birth and other details are also different in both documents." The accused, in his mid to late 30s, was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma said a preliminary probe has revealed that the accused is a resident of Bihar and had gone to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work.