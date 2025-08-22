MP: Patient with high fever dies, case registered against ‘fake allopathy doctor’

Indore, Aug 22 (PTI) More than a year after the death of a 41-year-old man suffering from high fever in Indore, a case has been registered against an alleged fake allopathy doctor, health department officials said on Friday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said that local resident Aarti Palwar had complained during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ (weekly forum for people to take their problems to officials) that her husband Shyam Palwar died on May 22, 2024, after being treated by one Pradeep Patel.

The woman’s complaint prompted an investigation.

It was found that Patel’s clinic in the city’s Hawa Bungalow area was not registered as per the rules, and he did not have a proper degree to treat patients with allopathic medicines, said the official.

Based on the investigation report, an FIR has been registered against Patel under the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council Act and Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Institution (Control) Act, said Hasani.

Health Department Medical Officer Dr Ajay Gupta said that according to the woman’s complaint, her husband had visited Patel’s clinic to get treated for high fever.

He said that Patel was running the clinic along with a medical store. It has also been found that Patel has degrees in pharmacy and electro-homoeopathy, the official said.