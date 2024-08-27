MP police arrest main accused in attack on Chhatarpur police station

Bhopal, Aug 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested Haji Shahzad Ali, the main accused in the stone-pelting incident at a police station during a protest against a Hindu seer in Chhatarpur city, an official said.

The police had issued a lookout circular for Ali to ensure he didn't flee the country. The local administration also razed his palatial house, citing that it was built without due permission.

Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event.

Following this, around 300-400 people led by religious leaders came to Kotwali police station on August 21 to submit a memorandum demanding a case against Ramgiri Maharaj, who already faces multiple FIRs in Maharashtra over his alleged objectionable remarks against the Prophet.

The crowd suddenly became aggressive and started pelting stones, it was stated.

Talking to PTI, Chhatarpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said Ali, the main accused of the August 21 incident, was arrested from Chhatarpur during the day, and further legal steps will be taken after presenting him in the court.

Jain said the police had formed 10 teams to apprehend the accused.

Ali has a criminal record and has six cases, including murder and offences under the Arms Act to his name, since 1988, the SP said, adding that the administration is also investigating complaints of illegal encroachment lodged against Ali.

The police are probing to find out where Ali stayed when he absconded after the incident and who was handling his social media account where he shared his videos during this period, Jain said.

Efforts are underway to arrest other absconding accused, he said.

Officials had earlier said a case was registered against 46 named and 150 unidentified persons under various provisions of law in connection with the violence.

The Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the demolition of Ali's house and termed the act of administration as "bulldozer justice". PTI COR ADU ARU