MP police bust betting racket in Ujjain, recover Rs 14.58 cr cash; nine held

Ujjain (MP), Jun 14 (PTI) The police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain busted a betting racket by arresting nine persons and recovering Rs 14.58 crore cash during raids in different parts of the city, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, they received a tip-off about a racket taking bets on the ongoing T-20 Cricket World Cup and online games.

"We got a tip-off that one Piyush Chopra was involved in online betting on a large scale. We worked on the information for two days. Police teams conducted raids at two to three localities, including Mussaddipura and 19 Dream Colony, on Thursday evening," the Ujjain range Inspector General of Police (IG) Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters.

The teams recovered cash to the tune of Rs 14.58 crore and currencies of seven countries, including pound and dollar, he said, adding that more than 40 mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets were also seized.

The police arrested nine persons, hailing from MP's Neemuch and Ludhiana in Punjab, who were involved in the illegal activity, the official said.

A search was launched to apprehend the prime accused, Piyush Chopra, who has made several trips abroad, he said.

"We are going to issue a look-out circular (LOC) to ensure that he does not escape the country," Singh said.

Considering the scale of the racket, the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies will also be informed, he said. PTI LAL ARU