MP: Police intervene to get two sons to cremate man who died on Aug 1

Gwalior, Aug 3 (PTI) Police had to intervene in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after two men refused to cremate their octogenarian father who had died on August 1, an official said.

The two men from Dabra town here had refused to heed their neighbours as well as kin, who were seeking that Prem Narayan Shrivastava (80) be cremated as per rituals, he said.

"Shrivastava, a retired government employee, died on August 1. However, his two sons were refusing to cremate him. Finally, police intervened and warned the siblings it would carry out the final rites if they continued to refuse. They relented and Shrivastava was cremated in the evening today," Dabra police station in charge Yashwant Goyal said.

Goyal added Shrivastava died a natural death and no one had raised any suspicion on his passing away.