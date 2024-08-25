MP police issue lookout circular against main accused in attack on Chhatarpur police station

Chhatarpur, Aug 25 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police have issued a lookout circular for the main accused in the stone-pelting incident at a police station during a protest against a Hindu seer in Chhatarpur city to ensure he doesn't flee the country, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Shahzad Ali's palatial house was razed on Thursday, a day after a protest called by the Muslim community against the purported anti-Islam remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj turned violent with mob hurling stones and damaging vehicles, leaving several cops injured.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said a lookout circular has been issued to ensure that Ali does not flee the country.

According to officials, the police have already registered a case against 46 named and 150 unidentified persons under various provisions of law.

Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event some days ago.

Members of the Muslim community had organised a protest on August 21, but it turned violent. Around 300-400 people led by religious leaders came to the police station to submit a memorandum demanding a case against Ramgiri Maharaj, who already faces multiple FIRs in Maharashtra over his alleged objectionable remarks against the Prophet.

The crowd suddenly became aggressive and started pelting stones, it was stated.

After the attack on the police station, the local administration demolished Ali's house, citing that it was built without due permission.

On Saturday, the Congress submitted a memorandum to the Madhya Pradesh DGP condemning the "tendency" of 'bulldozer justice'.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the demolition of Ali's house, terming it state-sponsored communalism.

Reacting to such remarks about the Chhatarpur incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said nobody was above the law and that the government was acting as per Constitutional norms. PTI COR ADU ARU