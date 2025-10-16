MP: Police official suspended after audio clip of bribe demand surfaces

Seoni, Oct 16 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Lakhanwada police station in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district was on Thursday suspended after an audio clip, where he was purportedly heard demanding Rs 2,000 to settle a liquor case, began to circulate.

Notably, ASI Nankaram Pal is the third police personnel to face action in a corruption case in the district in the last two days. Two head constables were arrested in separate graft cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The action was taken against ASI Pal following a complaint filed by shopkeeper Lakshya alias Kuldeep Sahu (25), a resident of Gopalganj," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Kumar Mehta told PTI.

In his written complaint to the SP's office, Sahu alleged that on October 2, the ASI seized illicit liquor in Gopalganj and threatened to implicate him in the case unless he paid Rs 2,000. He claimed to have recorded the conversation on his mobile phone.

Acting on the complaint, SP Mehta placed the ASI under suspension and asked the City Superintendent of Police, Seoni, to conduct a probe.

Sahu also alleged that the ASI had previously extorted money from several persons in the area by threatening to implicate them in false cases, but people were afraid of complaining against him.