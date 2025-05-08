MP Police personnel to undergo meditation training to combat stress

Bhopal, May 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Police has initiated a unique meditation programme for its personnel and their families, officials said Thursday.

The free training initiative is expected to help the more than one lakh personnel-strong force combat the stress they face while executing their duties.

The police force of the state recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard with Shri Ram Chandra Mission -- a Hyderabad-based non-profit spiritual training organisation.

A total of 350 police personnel, drawn from hundred different units of the Madhya Pradesh Police, and their families, including children, underwent the first capsule of the training, which is free of cost, between April 18 and 21 at Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad, officials said.

The participants were administered 'Heartfulness Meditation' developed by the mission under the 'brighter mind trainers' programme.

"Those trained at Hyderabad recently will further skill other department staff across all districts," ADGP (Training) Raja Babu Singh told PTI.

Families of police personnel were also included in the training programme as they form an important part of their official functioning, the 1994-batch IPS officer added.

The strength of the state police force is just over a lakh against a sanctioned manpower of about 1.26 lakh, and they secure a population of about five crore, making their job very stressful, an official said while highlighting the importance of the meditation initiative.

Inspector General Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, the officer coordinating the training, said the meditation programme will be implemented in every police unit of the state.