MP: Police raid cooperative society manager's premises, unearth assets four times his income

Indore, Nov 26 (PTI) Lokayukta Police on Wednesday unearthed assets of approximately Rs 4.70 crore belonging to a cooperative society manager and his family, which prima facie exceed his legitimate sources of income, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official said.

Superintendent of the Indore unit of the Lokayukta Police, Rajesh Sahay, said raids were conducted at the premises of Govardhan Maru Patel (61), manager of the Adivasi Jati Seva Sahakari Samiti in Labaria village, based on a complaint of disproportionate assets.

Police have so far discovered movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 4.70 crore.

Sahay said Patel joined the cooperative society as a salesman in 1984 at a monthly salary of just Rs 300 and currently earns Rs 65,000 per month as manager.

He estimated that Patel has earned a total of Rs 1.20 crore from government salaries and allowances, and ancestral agricultural land.

"Clearly, the value of the movable and immovable assets recovered during our raids far exceeds Patel's legitimate income," he said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and a detailed investigation is underway.