MP police search Cong MLA's premises ahead of LS polls; harassment, says Kamal Nath

Chhindwara (MP), Apr 15 (PTI) Police and excise personnel searched the residence and other premises of a tribal Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district after receiving a complaint of hoarding of cash and liquor but no such recovery was made, an official said on Monday.

The opposition Congress, including state unit chief Jitu Patwari and senior leader Kamal Nath, termed it as harassment of its tribal MLA Nilesh Uikey through misuse of power by the BJP government.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Khatri said following a complaint about hoarding of cash and liquor, a team of police and excise department personnel searched several places in Rajola Raiyat village on Sunday evening.

But, the team returned after not finding anything at those places, he said.

Legislator Uikey, who represents Pandhurna (ST) assembly seat in Chhindwara, said the police and excise team "raided" his house and agricultural fields at around 4 pm on Sunday.

They conducted the raid for three hours, but did not find anything related to elections, he said.

"I was campaigning at that time and reached home on getting information but they had completed the action," Uikey said.

"The BJP is desperate due to the fear of defeat and trying to scare a tribal MLA. This is an insult to the tribal community. Tribal people from the area will give a befitting reply to the BJP," he claimed.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said the administrative officials searched Uikey's house and farm but returned empty-handed. "This is harassment of the tribal MLA by the BJP and shows dictatorial attitude," he claimed.

Asked about the allegations, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress has a habit of pointing fingers at investigation agencies, which are following rules and regulations.

"It would be better that the Congress follows rules set by the Election Commission and helps the investigation agencies. A Congressman was recently caught distributing money and they are planning to distribute liquor," Chaturvedi claimed.

Congress' Lok Sabha poll candidate from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath, son of former state chief minister Kamal Nath, wanted to purchase votes by distributing money, he alleged.

Speaking about the development, Kamal Nath said the BJP is continuously pressuring Congress leaders through such raids and other action.

"Congress tribal MLA Nilesh Uikey was pressurised, but when he did not succumb to it, raids were conducted on him," Nath claimed in a post on social media platform X on Monday afternoon.

Raids were conducted at Uikey's residence, under-construction buildings, farms and other places but nothing was found after hours of search, which makes it clear the BJP is misusing the administration to harass Congress functionaries.

"I strongly condemn such action. The workers of the party are with Nilesh Uikey. I call upon the party workers to not be afraid of such repression and harassment and go before the public in complete unity. The people of Chhindwara will not tolerate such atrocities. I not only have hope but full faith that truth will prevail," Nath said.

Elections to the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP will be held in four phases from April 19 to May 13.

Polling in Chhindwara parliamentary constituency will be held on April 19. PTI COR ADU GK BNM