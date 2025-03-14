MP police slap UAPA against two forest dept labourers held for 'Maoist links'

Mandla (MP), Mar 14 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police have invoked stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the two casual labourers of the state forest department, arrested recently for their alleged Maoist links, an official said on Friday.
The duo - Ashok Kumar Valko and Santosh Kumar Dhurve, both aged 28, were arrested on Sunday following a gunbattle between the police and Maoists in tribal-dominated Mandla district, he said.
"The two tribal men, who worked as casual labourers in the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), were arrested for their links with Naxalites and for supplying ration to them," Khatiya police station inspector Kailash Singh Chouhan told PTI.
They have been charged under relevant sections of the UAPA for waging a war against the government and for rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.
Balsingh Thakur, the Mandla unit chief of the Madhya Pradesh Van Karmachari Sangh, a forest workers' union, claimed that the two arrested labourers were innocent and falsely implicated.
"We are going to meet Mandla Superintendent of Police soon and submit a petition to him to ensure that the innocent tribal labourers are released from jail," he said.
Inspector Chouhan said that following their arrest on March 9, the accused were presented before a court, which sent them to three days of police remand for questioning, and were later sent to judicial custody.
When contacted over phone, KTR's deputy director Puneet Goyal said the authorities of the reserve have not been been informed about their arrest officially so far.
"Once were are notified, we will take a call on it," he said.
The casual labourers were hired from local villages to assist forest guards in foot patrolling for the protection of wild animals,among other things, the official added.
"The attendance of these labourers is taken daily and they are paid wages at the end of the month," Goyal added.
Talking to reporters on Monday, Balaghat zone's inspector general of police Sanjay Singh said the MP police's anti-Naxal Hawk Force gunned down one Naxalite and arrested two men for alleged links with the Maoists during the operation on March 9.
He claimed that during the gunbattle, a total of 205 rounds were fired -- 125 by the Naxalites and 80 by the Hawk Force jawans -- after which a .315 bore weapon belonging to the former was recovered from the spot, he added.
The IG also said that intelligence reports received on March 8 hinted at a presence of Naxalites in the KTR area falling under the Khatiya police station limits.
Acting on the inputs, the Hawk Force launched a search operation and set up an ambush on Sunday evening. Upon seeing a group of Maoists, some in plain clothes and others in uniform, police warned and asked them to surrender but they did not and instead opened fire, he said.
In defence, police fired at them resulting in the death of one of them, he had said.
The slain Maoist and his associates were members of the rebel division of the KTR in Mandla (MP) and the Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary of Kawardha district in adjoining Chhattisgarh -- also known as the KB division. PTI LAL NP