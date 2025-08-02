MP police's anti-drug drive earns global recognition; DGP invited for felicitation in UK Parliament

Bhopal, Aug 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police department's fortnight-long anti-drug campaign has earned a place in the World Book of Records, with state Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana getting an invitation to attend a felicitation event in British Parliament, officials said.

The state-wide campaign titled 'Nashe Se Doori, Hai Zaroori' (staying away from drugs is necessary) was held between July 15 and 30. It was implemented across 1,175 police stations in 57 districts, directly engaging around 23 lakh individuals and reaching over 6.35 crore people via social media platforms, they said.

The campaign achieved this global recognition as a result of its large-scale success and "unprecedented" public participation, according to the officials.

On Friday, World Book of Records CEO and president Santosh Shukla presented a certificate to DGP Makwana and Additional Director General (Narcotics) K P Venkateshwara Rao at the Madhya Pradesh police headquarters in recognition of the honour.

Shukla also formally invited DGP Makwana to attend the felicitation ceremony in the UK Parliament scheduled for September 13, where he will be honoured.

Accepting the invitation, the DGP said, "Keeping our youth and adolescents free from drugs is not merely a government duty but a moral obligation. This campaign turned into a mass movement due to the tireless efforts of the police personnel, partner departments and public organisations." Setting a world record was never the aim of the campaign, he said.

"Our true objective was to inspire as many people as possible to stay away from drugs. If the initiative has earned international recognition, it is a testament to the collective commitment of the police force, supporting institutions and the people of Madhya Pradesh," he said. PTI LAL NP