MP polls: 18-year BJP rule marked by scams, massive debt burden, claims Cong leader Shrinate

Bhopal, Oct 30 (PTI) Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday said there have been more than 250 scams in 18 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh and no section of society has managed to escape unscathed.

The BJP had pushed MP, where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, into a sea of debt, with each child born in the state inheriting a debt of Rs 40,000, the Congress spokesperson said.

"More than 250 scams, including Vyapam, a multi-crore admission and recruitment racket, have ruined the future of the youth. (Scam in) patwari recruitment, school dress (procurement) irregularities connected to 43 lakh children and 50,000 fake marriages have come to light in MP in the 18 years rule of the BJP. No sector has been spared," she alleged.

"The debt and other liabilities of the state have increased to Rs 422009.37 crore in the budget of 2023-24. That means the per capita loan of MP is around Rs 40,000 and the growth rate of loan is more than the growth rate of revenue receipts of the state," she claimed.

The people of MP are looking forward to the formation of a Congress government under Kamal Nath as they know he will bring about all-round development and also much-needed investments, she said.

