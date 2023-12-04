MP polls: 27 women elected to Assembly, up from 20 in 2018

Bhopal, Dec 4 (PTI) A total of 27 women have been elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, comprising 21 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which emphatically retained power in the state, and six from the Congress.

Advertisment

The number of women who won the 2018 Assembly polls stood at 20.

Polls to the 230-member MP Assembly were held on November 17, while results were declared on Sunday.

The BJP's Krishna Gaur, the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Babulal Gaur, won by the widest margin among women. She defeated Congress' Ravindra Sahu by 1.06 lakh votes in Govindpura.

Advertisment

The seat was won by Babulal Gaur eight times in a row between 1980 and 2013.

Malini Gaud, also from the BJP, won from Indore-4 seat by a margin of over 69,000 votes.

The saffron party's Priyanka Meena, who at 31 is also the youngest MLA, pulled off a giant killing act by defeating Lakshman Singh, brother of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, from Chachoura by a margin of more than 61,000 votes.

Advertisment

Lakshman Singh has been a Lok Sabha MP five times as well as a three-time MLA.

Other women who have made it to the Assembly after winning the polls on BJP tickets are Usha Thakur (Mhow) and Meena Singh (Manpur), both of whom were ministers, as well as MP Riti Pathak (Sidhi), former minister Archana Chitnis (Burhanpur) and former Rajya Sabha member Sampatiya Uikey (Mandla).

Manju Dadu (Nepanagar), Gangabai Uikey (Ghodadongari), Pratima Bagri (Raigaon), Radha Singh (Chitrangi), Neena Verma (Dhar), Nirmala Bhuria (Petlawad), Kanchan Tanve (Khandwa), Chhaya More (Pandhana),Gayatri Raje Puar (Dewas), Sarla Brijendra Rawat (Sabalgarh), Lalita Yadav (Chhatarpur) and Uma Khatik (Hatta) too won the polls on BJP tickets.

Advertisment

For the Congress, Anubha Munjare defeated minister Gaurishankar Bisen from Balaghat.

Others from the opposition party who were victorious are Sena Patel (Jobat), Nirmala Sapre (Bina), Chanda Singh Gaur (Khargapur), Sadhvi Ramsiya Bharti (Malhera) and Jhuma Solanki (Bhikangaon).

In Assembly poll results declared on Sunday, the BJP retained power by winning 163 seats in the 230-member Assembly. The Congress ended with just 66 seats while one seat went to the Bharat Adivasi Party. PTI ADU BNM BNM