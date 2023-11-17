MP polls: BJP alleges attack by Cong workers on its Jabalpur (East) candidate

Jabalpur, Nov 17 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Friday claimed his party's candidate and some others were attacked allegedly by Congress workers amid polling in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.
Congress supporters attacked Jabalpur (East) candidate Anchal Sonkar, his son Ram Sonkar and two workers near Ramlila Maidan school, alleged BJP Jabalpur city unit president Prabhat Sahu.
He told reporters shots were also fired, adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and local police officials had been apprised of the incident.
He claimed no action was taken despite a request to the city police's top authorities to deploy special force in the area.
However, Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told reporters there was information about a clash between two candidates in Ghamapur locality and the incident was being probed. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM