MP polls: BJP has broken all records of corruption, no probe into allegations against Chouhan govt, says Rahul

Bhopal, Nov 13 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday cited a purported video of a Union Minister's son allegedly speaking about financial transactions running into crores of rupees and other allegations related to the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to claim the Bharatiya Janata Party had broken all records of corruption.

Advertisment

Speaking in Narela in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, Gandhi questioned why the ED, CBI and the Income Tax department had not begun a probe.

"The BJP has broken all records of corruption. They have a minister, his name is Tomar and this video is of his son. He is saying Rs 10 crore will go here, Rs 20 crore there, 100 crore put in the bank's account. Whose money is he talking about? It is the people's money," Gandhi alleged.

"All their ministers and the chief minister are involved in corruption. Mahakal Lok corridor, mid-day meal, Vyapam, which is the biggest scam that harmed over one crore youth and killed 40 people, the patwari scam, sale of MBBS seats. But (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi did not conduct any inquiry of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. No Income Tax, no CBI and no ED probes them," he claimed.

Advertisment

Attacking the PM further, Gandhi asked if people had received Rs 15 lakh in their accounts, whether black money had been wiped out after demonetisation and whether COVID-19 was curbed after citizens clanged plates and switched on mobile phone torches.

"We have seen those days when people suffered due to lack of medicines, oxygen and injections. Lakhs of people died in MP in the (COVID-19) pandemic. This is their politics," Gandhi said attacking the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre.

If elected to power, the Congress will provide 100 units of power free, 200 units at half rate, LPG cylinder for Rs 500, deposit Rs 2.5 lakh in the account of a girl from her birth to the time of marriage, waive farm loans, give MSP of Rs 2,600 for wheat and Rs 2,500 for paddy, Gandhi said.

Advertisment

Gandhi also took part in a road show from Imami Gate to Kali Mandir chauraha in the old Bhopal area.

Speaking at a rally in Neemuch earlier in the day, he said Madhya Pradesh was the country's "corruption capital".

He also promised a caste census if the Congress comes to power at the Centre and in states and expressed confidence that his party will sweep the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

In Harda, Gandhi spoke about the purported video of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's video and said the conversation was about "stealing money of farmers, the poor and labourers without hiding it, without fear and openly on a video call".

The Union minister's son has claimed the video is fake and has also got an FIR registered against unidentified persons in this connection.

Gandhi also said the Kamal Nath government was brought down in March 2020 by the BJP with the help of "big industrialists" after it started work on waiving loans of 27 lakh farmers. PTI MAS BNM BNM