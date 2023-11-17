MP polls: BJP workers allege bogus voting at polling booth in Indore-3 constituency

Indore, Nov 17 (PTI) Alleging bogus voting by `burqa-clad women', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a noisy protest outside a polling centre in Indore-3 assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

BJP worker Mamta Birthare alleged while talking to the media that more than 100 burqa-clad women who were not eligible to vote in the constituency cast ballot at the polling centre, set up in a government school.

The protest by BJP workers went on for two hours while many voters including women remained stranded inside the polling booth, eye-witnesses said, adding that they could come out in the evening only after the ruckus ended.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said a group of political workers complained about bogus voting but investigation did not confirm the allegation.

Police persuaded them to end the protest, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla claimed that BJP workers made false allegations as they apprehended their party's defeat in Indore-3.

Rakesh Shukla `Golu' of the BJP is pitted against Deepak Joshi `Pintu' in the constituency which has a total of 1.88 lakh registered voters. Both of them are contesting assembly elections for the first time. PTI HWP ADU KRK