MP polls: BJP's move to field fourteen 70-plus candidates pays off, 11 win

Bhopal, Dec 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to field 14 candidates above the age of 70, with the oldest being 80, in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls paid off as 11 of them won.
The BJP retained power in the state by winning 163 seats in the 230-member Assembly, relegating the Congress to a distant second with just 66 seats, down from the 114 the grand old party had got in the 2018 edition.
Nagendra Singh Nagod (80), a former state minister, won from Nagod in Satna district, while Nagendra Singh (79) emerged victorious from Gurh in Rewa district.
Both Nagod and Singh, sitting MLAs, had expressed unwillingness to fight elections around five months ago, said Jairam Shukla, a political observer and former editor of the monthly magazine 'Charavathi' brought out by Pandit Deendayal Vichar Prakashan in MP.
Jayant Malaiya (76) from Damoh, Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi (75) from Chanderi in Ashok Nagar district, Sitasharan Sharma (73) from Hoshangabad in Narmadapuram, Bisahulal Singh (73) from Anuppur seat, also won.
The other veterans from the BJP who made it to the Assembly in the 2023 polls are Hajarilal Dangi (72) from Khilchipur in Rajgarh district, Premshankar Verma (72) from Seoni-Malwa in Narmadapuram, Jaisingh Maravi (71) from Jaitpur in Shahdol district, Gopal Bhargava (71) from Rehli in Sagar district and Ajay Vishnoi (71) from Patan in Jabalpu.
However, Durgalal Vijay (71) from Sheopur seat, Gauri Shankar Bisen (71) from Balaghat and Maya Singh (73) from Gwalior East lost.
In 2016, Sartaj Singh (then 76) was eased out of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet reportedly over age. He was denied a ticket in the 2018 assembly polls when he was 78. Singh quit the BJP and fought unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from the Hoshangabad seat.
Similarly, Kusum Mahdele (80 now), a minister at the time, was also not given a ticket for the 2018 polls.
The issue of age and the BJP's stand on it came to the centre-stage in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when party patriarch LK Advani and veteran Murli Manohar Joshi were not given tickets.
At the time, then BJP president Amit Shah had said the party had decided not to give Lok Sabha poll tickets to those above 75.
Political observer Jairam Shukla said the BJP's move to give tickets to those above 70 this time may have been due to the narrow loss it suffered in the 2018 polls.
Despite having a higher vote share, the BJP managed to win just 109 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious on 114 seats, just short of a majority in the 230-member House.
Shukla recalled how Ramkrishna Kusmaria (81), who was not given a ticket in 2018, contested as an Independent from Damoh and Patharia.
"Kusmaria secured 1,133 votes in Damoh and around 13,000 votes in Patharia. The BJP lost to Congress in Damoh by just 798 votes and to the Bahujan Samaj Party in Patharia by 2,205 votes," Shukla pointed out.
Incidentally, Kusmaria later returned to the BJP and ahead of the 2023 polls was made chairman of MP State Backward Classes Commission to ensure he does not rock its boat in Bundelkhand again, Shukla added.
After VD Sharma (50) was made MP BJP chief in February 2020, the party began building young leadership by nominated many young faces as district presidents, Shukla said.
This did not go down well with the veterans and many of them stopped coming to party meetings chaired by their juniors, he claimed.
Earlier, political observer Girja Shankar had told PTI the BJP has never made an official announcement that it would not give tickets to those above the age of 75.
He said for any party the prospect of winning is what counts most.
