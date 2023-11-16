MP polls: case registered against BSP candidate for `bribing' voters

Morena (MP), Nov 16 (PTI) A case was registered here on Thursday against Rakesh Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) candidate from Morena seat in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly bribing voters a day ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
A viral video purportedly showed Singh, the son of former inspector general of police and minister Rustam Singh, distributing cash to some people. Dinesh Kumar, in-charge of the Election Commission's flying surveillance team, lodged a complaint on the basis of the video.
A First Information Report was registered at the Kotwali police station under Indian Penal Code section 188 (deliberate disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant) and section 123 (corrupt election practices including bribery) of the Representation of the People Act, Kumar told reporters.
No arrest has been made and probe was on, he said. PTI COR LAL KRK