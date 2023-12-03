MP polls: CM Chouhan, Cong's Nath ahead, Union minister Kulaste trails

Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) Even as early trends of counting on Sunday showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party all set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win over the Congress, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was trailing in Niwas in Mandla district.

Kulaste was behind Congress' Chansingh Barkade by 7,464 votes after the ninth round of counting, as per details made available by the Election Commission.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading by a margin of 50,996 votes against his Congress rival Vikram Mastal, an actor famous for his role as Hanuman in a television series, after round eight in Budhni.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel was ahead of his nearest Congress rival Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 9,611 votes in Narsinghpur after the sixth round of counting.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also leading over BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 1,626 votes in Dimni after the sixth round of counting.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath is leading by 16,559 votes against the BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara, where the 10th round of counting is underway.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is leading by a margin of 25,921 votes against his Congress rival Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1 seat after the sixth round.

The Aam Aaadmi Party's MP chief Rani Agrawal is in fourth place after the seventh round of counting in Singrauli.

Agrawal, who is mayor of Singrauli, has got 4,311 votes after eight rounds of counting.

The BJP's Ram Niwas Shah is ahead by 10,235 votes against the Congress' Renu Shah. PTI ADU BNM BNM