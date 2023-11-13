MP polls: ED must probe video of Union minister's son, PM and CM Chouhan must speak on it, says Cong

Bhopal, Nov 13 (PTI) The Congress on Monday cited a purported video to allege that the son of Union Minister Narendra Tomar was cutting a deal of "Rs 500 crore" and sought suo motu money laundering probe into the matter by the Enforcement Directorate.

Screening the video, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said 50 per cent commission had become synonymous with the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan must break their silence on such a big case of corruption. The ED should take sou motu action and register a money laundering case," she told reporters.

"Give a clarification or dismiss it. If they don't, then it will be construed that this has their patronage and involvement," she added.

Alleging that the minister's son was striking a deal of Rs 500 crore, Nayak claimed his confidence (in the video) indicates "someone is behind it".

Asked about the video, Union Minister Tomar, while talking to reporters in Gwalior, said, "We should not waste time on fake talks".

Nayak, when queried about Tomar's statement, said an inquiry should be initiated to find out if the video is fake.

If the video is fake, it must be found out who is defaming the Union minister's son, she added.

The Union minister's son has earlier claimed the video is fake and has also got an FIR registered against unidentified persons in this connection.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while results will be declared on December 3. PTI LAL MAS BNM BNM