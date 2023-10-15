MP polls: In Gwalior-Chambal region, Chouhan attacks INDIA bloc over Sanatan Dharma row

Bhopal, Oct 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused the opposition INDIA bloc of insulting Sanatan Dharma by talking about its destruction while campaigning in the Gwalior-Chambal region for the next month's assembly elections.

Chouhan addressed rallies in Datia, Dimni, and Lahar assembly constituencies after offering prayers at the Maa Pitambara Shakti Peeth temple on the first day of the Navratri festival.

"Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have forged an alliance named the INDIA bloc. They (the INDIA bloc) insult the Sanatan Dharma by terming it dengue and malaria and talking about destroying it. But those who wish to destroy the Sanatan will themselves be reduced to dust," Chouhan said in Lahar.

Addressing a rally in Datia in favour of BJP candidate and state home minister Narottam Mishra, Chouhan alleged,"There is destruction and devastation wherever a Congress government is formed".

Chouhan, the longest-serving chief minister in Madhya Pradesh, said dacoity and mass murders used to take place when Congress was in power in MP, but he decided only one would survive, either dacoits or Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the problem was eliminated.

Speaking at Dimni while campaigning for BJP MP and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chouhan alleged that the opposition Congress has complained and termed it a violation of the poll code when he said that money will be transferred to the accounts of Ladli Laxmi Scheme's beneficiaries.

"I will now transfer this money openly, not secretly," he said.

In the 2018 MP assembly elections, the Gwalior-Chambal region, which accounts for 34 seats in the 230-member state assembly, had spurned the BJP, which won only 7 seats while Congress bagged 26. PTI ADU NSK