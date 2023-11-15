MP polls: Kharge’s rally at Amla cancelled as helicopter develops snag

Bhopal, Nov 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s poll rally at Amla in Betul district on Wednesday got cancelled as the helicopter that was supposed to carry him developed some technical snag, a party leader said.

Advertisment

Kharge was scheduled to address the meeting at 11.20 am but the meeting stands cancelled as the helicopter developed some technical snag, the Congress leader said.

The Congress president will address two other meetings in Berasia and Bhopal city as scheduled, he said.

Wednesday is the last day for campaigning for the November 17 assembly elections in the state. Votes will be counted on December 3. PTI MAS NR