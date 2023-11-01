MP polls: Nath targets CM Shivraj, alleges '50 per cent commission' rule in state

Narsinghpur (MP), Nov 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Wednesday alleged that a "50 per cent commission" rule prevails in the state and accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of "ruining" the state and putting a lock on its future.

Advertisment

Addressing a public meeting at Kareli town in Narsinghpur district of the poll-bound state, Nath alleged that the future of youths, farmers and other sections was "ruined" by the BJP government.

“Chouhan has put a lock on the future of Madhya Pradesh and this lock opens only when you pay a 50 per cent commission. He has put a lock on the income of farmers, pension of employees, and on school uniforms of children,'' Nath alleged.

Notably, in the run-up to the assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress, which was in opposition at that time, had blamed the outgoing BJP administration for being a "40 per cent commission" government.

Advertisment

Nath alleged that while common people are deprived of progress in MP, there is a "development of big scams and 50 per cent commission".

"The development of Chouhan and the BJP has taken place," he added.

In the last 18 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, the health system, education, and the panchayat and employment system have been totally ruined, the former chief minister said.

Advertisment

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

“Chouhan's 'announcement machine' has been running at double speed for the last six months. When he doesn't speak lie, he cannot digest food on that day," Nath alleged.

He promised to roll out the "world's largest scholarship scheme" if Congress formed a government in Madhya Pradesh after elections, and appealed to people to carefully read the party's manifesto before casting the vote.

"In the last 18 years, the BJP regime made people helpless by using police, money power, and administration. People are desperate to get rid of this government," the Congress veteran said.

Nath reiterated the promises made by Congress including providing financial assistance to unemployed youths, making LPG cylinders available at Rs 500, offering MSP of Rs 2500 to paddy cultivators and waiving crop loans among other things. PTI MAS NSK