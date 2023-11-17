MP polls: small in stature, this18-year-old stands tall by doing his democratic duty

Bhopal, Nov 17 (PTI) Kailash Thakur, a resident of Mandla assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, might be small in stature, but he was high on enthusiasm on Friday as he exercised his franchise in the state elections.

Thakur, 18 years old and 30 inches tall, voted at a polling centre in Khaddeora village, an official release said. He was extremely happy as he was voting for the first time, and contributing to the development of the country in this way was a matter of pride for him, the release quoted Thakur as saying.