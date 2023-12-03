MP polls: Union minister Kulaste loses from Niwas

Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste lost from Niwas (ST) seat in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district to the Congress' Chainsingh Warkade by a margin of 9,723 votes.

Kulaste was among the three Union ministers the Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded in the Assembly polls held on November 17.

Incidentally, he has contested from Niwas three times, having won only in 1990.

He was among the three BJP MPs associated with the alleged "cash-for-vote" scandal after they waved currency notes in the Lok Sabha in July 2008 during a debate on a no-confidence motion against then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. PTI LAL BNM BNM