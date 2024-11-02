MP: Pregnant tribal woman made to wash blood stains off hospital bed as injured husband dies

Dindori (MP), Nov 2 (PTI) A pregnant tribal woman was allegedly made to wash the blood stains from the bed of a government hospital in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh after her husband bled on it, officials said on Saturday.

Raghuraj Maravi (28) was brought to the government primary health centre in an injured state after being attacked by relatives on Thursday night over a land dispute, they said.

"He died later. His wife Roshani Bai, who is five months pregnant, was made to wash the blood stains off the bed on which he was admitted. This took place on Saturday. We have suspended nursing officer Rakumari Markam and helper Chotti Bai Thakur and transferred medial officer Dr Chandrashekhar Singh," an official said.

Raghuraj's brother Shivraj Maravi (40) and father Dharam Singh Maravi (65) were killed in the attack while another brother Ramraj is hospitalised in a critical condition, he said.

The attack was allegedly the fallout of a dispute over harvesting crops on a piece of land in Lalpur village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, as per police. PTI LAL BNM