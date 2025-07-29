MP: Pregnant woman carried to ambulance on cot as heavy rain makes her house inaccessible

Bhind (MP), July 28 (PTI) A pregnant woman in her late 30s was on Monday carried on a cot through an unmotorable slushy road to an ambulance after the vehicle could not reach her house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, eyewitnesses said.

The incident was reported from Barokhri village under the Lahar Assembly constituency, where the ambulance was unable to reach the woman's house following heavy rainfall, they said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman, identified as Chanchal, wife of Angad Valmiki, experienced severe labour pain on Monday morning, prompting her family to call an ambulance.

However, the ambulance couldn't reach the woman's house, about 60 km from the district headquarters, due to waterlogging on the approach road.

Subsequently, four people carried Chanchal on a cot through the slushy road to the ambulance, the eyewitnesses said.

District panchayat CEO Sunil Dubey told reporters that an inquiry will be conducted to determine which department was responsible for the poor condition of the road, and further action would follow based on the findings.

On poor condition of roads in the rural areas during monsoon, Dubey said gram panchayats receive limited funds, making it difficult to complete many development works. PTI COR LAL ARI