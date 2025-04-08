MP: Principal suspended after video shows peon evaluating answer sheets

Narmadapuram (MP), Apr 8 (PTI) The principal of a government college in Narmadapuram district and a professor were suspended after a viral video purportedly showed a peon evaluating students' answer sheets.

Sources said that aggrieved students had contacted local MLA Thakurdas Nagvanshi, who then lodged a complaint with the authorities.

Rakesh Verma, the principal of Pipariya-based Bhagat Singh Government College, claimed that he and Professor Ramgulam Patel were suspended on April 4.

Verma stated that the answer sheet evaluation work had been assigned to a guest teacher, who then handed it over to a peon via a book lifter posted in the college.

A complaint was raised in January this year after the video clip surfaced on social media, Verma added.

He further claimed that Professor Patel had been appointed as the nodal officer for the evaluation work by Raja Shankar Shah University, Chhindwara.

"I was implicated," Verma claimed while sharing a letter related to Patel's appointment as nodal officer of the evaluation work, issued last August.

Verma mentioned that he has written to the Higher Education Department, requesting the revocation of his suspension. PTI COR ADU NSK