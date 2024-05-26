MP prison guard booked for sexual exploitation of inmate facing trial for raping minor

Agar Malwa (MP), May 26 (PTI) Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district have registered a case against a prison guard for allegedly sexually exploiting a 22-year-old man facing trial for raping a minor, an official said on Sunday.

Guard Roop Singh Jadhav was booked after the undertrial complained against him to Agar Malwa’s chief judicial magistrate Shivani Sharma when she visited the district jail on Saturday, the official said.

Agar Malwa Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Malviya said the undertrial accused the prison guard of sexually exploiting him.

The inmate is facing trial for allegedly raping a minor. A case was registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in April 2022.

Following his complaint, Jadhav was booked under IPC sections 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

