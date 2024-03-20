MP Public Service Commission postpones two examinations due to Lok Sabha polls

Indore, Mar 20 (PTI) In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the State Service Preliminary Examination 2024 and State Forest Service Examination 2024, a senior official of the commission said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

These examinations will now be held on June 23 instead of April 28, the official said.

Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the schedule of both the recruitment examinations has been changed and the admit cards of these examinations can be downloaded through the MPPSC website from June 12.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13 on 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while counting will take place on June 4. PTI HWP ADU NP