MP: PWD executive engineer held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe from contractor

Gwalior, Nov 21 (PTI) An Executive Engineer of the Madhya Pradesh PWD department was nabbed in Gwalior district on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, a Lokayukta special police establishment (SPE) official said.

The executive engineer (EE), identified as PK Gupta, had demanded money from a contractor to clear a bill for electrification work done by him. He was held when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, said SPE Superintendent of Police (SP) Rameshwar Singh.

Gupta has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant told reporters that he had carried out some electrification work worth Rs 3 lakh at the residence of the district collector.

A bill of Rs 2.72 lakh was passed and Gupta was demanding Rs 70,000, the contractor claimed, adding that he had already paid Rs 55,000 to the EE but he was pressuring him to pay the remaining Rs 15,000. PTI COR ADU NSK