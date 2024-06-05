MP: Rail employee, wife jump before moving train with 2 children

Jabalpur, Jun 5 (PTI) A railway trackman and his wife along with their two children jumped in front a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on a railway track in Sihoda village under Bhedaghat police station limits, City Superintendent of Police Sunil Nema said, adding the reason behind it was not yet known.

The bodies of Narendra Chadhar, resident of Sihoda village, his wife Reena, and two daughters aged 6 years and 3 months, were found on the railway track while his motorcycle was found parked nearby, he said.

It seems they committed suicide, the official said, adding the incident was being probed from all angles.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Narendra Chadhar's father-in-law Shankar Lal Chadhar told reporters that his daughter Reena called on Tuesday and told him about a dispute between her and her mother-in-law but he did not pay heed as it was a usual and internal family matter.

The man said he has no information what led his son-in-law and daughter to take the extreme step and that he came to know about it in the morning. PTI COR ADU GK