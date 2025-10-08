MP Rajkumar Roat gets death threat on Facebook; probe on

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Roat was allegedly issued a death threat during a Facebook Live, police said on Wednesday.

The threat involved a man declaring a reward of Rs 1 crore upon killing the Banswara-Dungarpur Constituency lawmaker, they said.

According to police, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) leader was addressing a press conference to raise his concerns about alleged encroachment on tribal land via Facebook Live, when a user named Chandraveer Singh made the threat in the comments section.

Screenshots of the comment containing abusive language have since gone viral.

"The matter is serious and under investigation. Cyber experts are being engaged to trace the accused," an officer said.

Roat said he will formally approach the Director General of Police and the Inspector General, Udaipur Range, to seek immediate action and enhanced security for himself and his family.

BAP spokesperson Jitendra Meena termed the threat an "attack on the voice of the tribal community" and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure security to Roat.

"This is not just a threat to one individual, but an attempt to silence the democratic and constitutional voice of the tribal people," Meena said in a post on X.

Although no FIR has been filed against Chandraveer Singh, the police are looking for him. PTI AG APL VN VN