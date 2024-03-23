MP Ram Shiromani Verma expelled from BSP for anti-party activities

Balrampur (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) Ram Shiromani Verma, the Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti, was expelled from the party on Saturday on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

A letter by BSP district president Lal Chand Kori stated that Verma was continuously involved in anti-party activities and indiscipline.

He was warned several times but there was no improvement in his working style. Keeping this in mind and the interest of the party, the Shravasti MP has been expelled from the party, the letter said.

Kori said Verma has been expelled as per the directives from the party office in Lucknow. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD