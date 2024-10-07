MP: Rape accused opens fire in teen victim's house, kills her grandfather, injures two

Chhatarpur, Oct 7 (PTI) A man accused of rape by a 17-year-old girl allegedly opened fire inside her house in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, killing her grandfather and leaving the victim and her uncle injured, police said.

The incident took place in Mohara village in the morning, said Superintendent of Police Agam Jain.

"Bhola Ahirwar (24) opened fire killing a 60-year-old man. A 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl (rape victim) have been injured and have been hospitalised. Prima facie, it seems the accused wanted to come to a compromise in connection with the (rape) case registered earlier. Efforts are on to arrest Ahirwar," Jain said.

The 17-year-old girl said she had registered a case of sexual assault against Bhola Ahirwar two months back.

"This morning, he entered our house, shot at me, my grandfather (deceased) and uncle," she said.

Civil Line police station in charge Valmiki Choubey said Ahirwar was booked for rape on the teen girl's complaint two months ago. PTI COR ADU BNM