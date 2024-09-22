MP received 1063.3 mm rains; 15 pc more than annual average this monsoon, says MeT dept

Bhopal, Sep 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has received 1063.3 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 22, 15 per cent more than its annual monsoon average, officials of the meteorological department said on Sunday.

This is the first time in 18 years that the state has recorded more than average rainfall in all the districts barring Rewa, they said.

The state usually records an average annual rainfall of 949.5 mm from June 1 to September 30, but this year, it received 1063.3 mm showers during this period, officials said.

The state is expected to see more rains, particularly in the southeast area, for around three days starting Tuesday, as a rain-bearing system was in the making over the Bay of Bengal, said VS Yadav, meteorologist of India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre.

Except Rewa, all districts have roughly received more than normal rainfall this time after a gap of 18 years, said Dr Ved Prakash Singh, officiating director of IMD's Bhopal Office.

Yadav said Rewa received 718.7 mm of rainfall against its average of 963.8 mm between June I and September 22, 25 per cent less.

He said that Sheopur district received 1320.2 mm against its average of 657.3 mm, 101 per cent more than normal.

Western and eastern Madhya Pradesh have received 18 and 12 per cent surplus rain, respectively, Yadav added.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh three days behind schedule on July 21. This year, the rain-bearing system made an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30. PTI LAL ARU