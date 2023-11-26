Madhya Pradesh receives first winter shower; IMD issues 'orange' alert

Bhopal: Parts of south west Madhya Pradesh received first rain of the winter season on Sunday and the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy showers, hail and gusty winds in various parts of the state over the next one day.

Barwani and Jhabua in MP received showers on Sunday, while lightning and thunder were reported from Indore and Ujjain divisions due to western disturbances, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal centre duty officer Ashfaq Husain told PTI.

The rain activity is expected to move to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday evening and then to east MP on Monday, covering the entire state. It will start abating on Tuesday, he said.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange' alert for the entire Madhya Pradesh, forecasting gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in western and eastern parts of the state on Monday.

On the change in weather, Husain said it was the result of an induced cyclonic circulation lying over central Pakistan and adjoining western Rajasthan.

Besides, a trough in easterlies now runs from the above cyclonic circulation over north east Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch to south west Rajasthan, he said.

A cyclonic circulation was also lying over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh.

All these systems were causing moisture incursion in MP, which bring showers, the meteorologist said.

Due to the weather change, day temperature has gone down a bit in many parts of the state and night temperature is expected to rise, he said.

Mercury would dip after the cloudy weather is likely to clear from Tuesday, he added.