MP records 14 per cent more rains so far this year

Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,471.8 mm of rains so far this monsoon, which is around 14 per cent above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Showers are expected in most parts of the state over the next two days, said the weather bureau.

The IMD’s Bhopal centre said the state received 1,471.8 mm of rains between June 1 and September 11, which is 14 per cent more than the "long period average". This includes 61.6 mm in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, it rained at most places in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Shahdol and Sagar, IMD said in a bulletin.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 300 mm was recorded in Shahgarh of Sagar district, it said.

According to the bulletin, there is a possibility of severe flooding in Sheopur Kala, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Rajgarh, Raisen, Vidisha, Sagar, Niwari and Tikamgarh districts.

There is a possibility of moderate floods in Neemuch, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur districts and other parts of the Malwa region, it said.

IMD Bhopal centre's scientist Dr Ved Prakash said rainfall activities over the northern and central parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to continue for the next 72 hours, he said.

The IMD scientist said rainfall activities will reduce from Thursday afternoon onwards but orange and red alerts will continue for some parts of central and northern MP.

From September 14 onwards, rainfall activities will significantly be reduced. Relief in flood situations can be expected after 72 hours, he said.

Meanwhile, MP’s Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat said that almost all the dams in the state are full this time. Due to this, the state will continue to get sufficient water for irrigation, drinking and power generation in the coming time, he said.

Of the 282 major dams identified, 199 dams are filled more than 90 per cent as of Wednesday, he said.

He said dam gates are being operated in view of the rainfall forecast by IMD in the catchment areas to ensure that no flood situation arises anywhere.

There are also reports that people were rescued in several places in MP due to flood-like situations. PTI ADU NR