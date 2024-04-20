MP records 67.75 per cent voting across six seats in first phase, less than 2019

Bhopal, Apr 20 (PTI) A voter turnout of 67.75 per cent has been recorded across six Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Chhindwara, where a keen contest is expected between the BJP and Congress, recorded the highest 79.83 per cent voting.

The final average figure of Friday's polling was 7.32 percentage points less compared to the 2019 turnout in these six seats, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan told PTI.

Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Sidhi recorded polling percentage of 79.83, 72.85, 73.45, 64.68, 61.0 and 56.5, respectively, as per the MP CEO office data released on Saturday night.

Advertisment

In 2019, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Sidhi had recorded polling percentage of 82.39, 77.76, 77.61, 74.73, 69.49 and 69.50 per cent. The average turnout of these six constituencies was 75.07 percent then.

Hot weather could have played a role in dampening voters' enthusiasm, officials said.

A total of 88 candidates -- 81 men and seven women -- were in the fray across the six constituencies.

Polling for the remaining 23 seats in the state will take place on April 26, May 7 and May 13. PTI LAL KRK