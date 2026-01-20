MP resident arrested for brutally murdering friend to usurp money in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly murdering his friend in Samba district with the intent of grabbing his compensation money, an official said on Tuesday.

The mutilated body of Jeevan Ahirwar, a resident of Bijawar tehsil of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, was recovered in Bari Brahmana area of Samba on January 7, with the police registering a murder case in this connection, the official said.

Following extensive efforts, police arrested main accused Anil Kumar, resident of Beniganj village in the same Madhya Pradesh district, from his rented accommodation in Channi Himmat area of Jammu, he added.

"The accused, upon sustained questioning, confessed his involvement in the case. It has surfaced during the investigation that the accused had strangulated the deceased and subsequently attacked his face with a stone to deface his identity," the spokesman said.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had received an amount of nearly Rs 13 lakh from the Madhya Pradesh government as compensation for his house and land.

"The accused, being a close friend of the deceased, well aware about the money and wanted to grab it," police said, adding that three mobile phones, one ATM card, and one Remit card, which had been stolen from the deceased, have been recovered from Anil.

The investigation revealed that after committing the murder, the accused withdrew Rs 55,000 from the deceased's bank account using the stolen ATM card.

An amount of Rs 14,400 has been recovered in cash from the accused, while the remaining amount has been found deposited in his bank account, the spokesman said, adding that necessary action has been initiated with the bank to secure the remaining amount.