MP: Retired IT official accuses Dalit teen of urinating on car, thrashes him; arrested

Harda, Sep 19 (PTI) A man thrashed a 17-year-old disabled Dalit boy on Thursday for allegedly urinating on the former's car in Harda in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The boy has, however, said he urinated in a drain close to where the vehicle was parked, the official added.

"The incident took place at 10am. The man, a retired Income Tax official, admonished the teen for urinating on his car. When the boy refuted the allegation, the man thrashed him. He also forced the boy to clean the drain with his shirt," the official said.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the man hitting the boy and forcing him to clean the drain.

"The victim and his father filed a complaint against DP Ojha, a resident of Vivekanand Complex in the SC/ST police station after which he was arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further probe is underway," Harda Superintendent of Police Abhinav Chouke said.

Ojha was sent to jail by a local court, the SP added.

The boy's father, who is a driver, said his son was disabled since birth and sought strict action against Ojha.