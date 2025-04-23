MP revenue inspector caught accepting Rs 30,000 bribe for land measurement

Gwalior, Apr 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's Lokayukta police have caught a revenue department inspector while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for measuring a piece of land purchased by a villager and removing encroachments from it, an official said on Wednesday.

The inspector, Dilip Nagar, was caught when he was accepting the bribe money from the villager at the former's residence on Tuesday, Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Mishra said.

He said that the complainant approached the Lokayukta SPE on April 16 about the revenue inspector seeking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for removal of encroachments from the land in Dadori village of Gwalior district and its measurment.

The tehsildar of Ghatigaon had already issued orders for the removal of encroachments from the land which the complainant had bought, said Mishra.

Revenue inspector Nagar was directed to measure the land and remove the encroachments, he said.

The inspector agreed to do the work for Rs 35,000 and took Rs 5,000 as advance, the SP, citing the complaint filed with the Lokayukta police.

Nagar was caught while accepting the remaining Rs 30,000 of the bribe amount, he said, adding the inspector was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.